Banky W’s wife shares naughty chats she receives from husband

By Albert
Adesua Etomi-Wellington has shared the series of naughty chastisements she receives constantly from her singer husband, Banky W.

The couple has revealed through their chats how happy they are as a couple and to a large extent teaches many married folks out there how to the love fire burning.

The mother of one recently shared a conversation with her husband on her Instagram story.

Banky had given Adesua a screenshot of a bizarre fact shared by ‘Uberfacts,’ according to which orgasms can help clear a congested nose.

His ‘nose is blocked,’ he went on to remark. Adesua giggled as she replied to the message.

She captioned the photo as follows:

“@bankywellington, this man is a complete riot.”

Check out the screenshot…

Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington is a professional Nigerian actress who is married to popular Nigerian singer Olubankole Wellington, popularly known by his stage name Banky W.

    Thursday, June 16, 2022
