In Atlanta, the capital of the U.S. state of Georgia, a church known as the New Glow Baptist Church has taken bold steps to introduce a new rare strategy to attract many more people to church, especially men.

It appears Church evangelism in the town has evolved so much that the conventional style of propagating the gospel of Christ to unbelievers does not work anymore.

Owing to this, leaders of the church seem to have found a new head-spinning playbook to win more souls for Christ which taps into obscenities and sexual fantasies of the new world order.

This well-thought-through plan sees the Church’s Instagram page displaying gorgeous women with humongous breasts scantily clad in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.

The bio section of the Church’s Instagram page reads welcomes newcomers with the slogan, “Come As You Are There Are No Dress Codes Here” as

See below some photos culled from the church’s Instagram page