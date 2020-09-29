- Advertisement -

The late Barbara Tommey’s father in a sorrowful tribute to his daughter at her burial service could hardly hold back his tears.

Barbara’s dad was clearly distraught and hit heavily by the gruesome loss of his tender-hearted daughter.

Captain Samson Tommey was in the Ghana Armed Forces before moving to the US on a United Nations job to start his family abroad.

According to him, the family both home and abroad could barely fathom how his daughter could have passed under such heartless circumstances.

Samson recalled how Barbara would come to pick him up whenever he touched down at the airport after his travels and would get into a fun conversation with him.

In a pretty profound statement, the ex-military man said that her loss is a perfect example of a tussle between light and darkness.

In his candid opinion, it is clear that light won as the good book confirms that darkness cannot comprehend the light.

He added that Barbara was loved and adored by her family and loved ones and there is no way her loss could ever be compensated for.

Present at the late Barbara’s funeral was Ghana’s ambassador to the US, His Excellency Dr. Barfour Adje-Barwuah

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Barbara Tommey’s death was reported weeks ago after her husband, Sylvester Ofori who oversees a church in Orlando shot her down.

The Orlando Police Department reported that the embattled preacher shot his wife to death in cold blood at Navy Federal Credit Union near the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, the USA on Tuesday 8th September 2020.

Barbara Tommey was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center shortly after she was rushed there for medical attention.