Barber arrested as his girlfriend dies during intercourse

The Kwara State Police Command has taken into custody a middle-aged barber after his girlfriend died on top of him during sex.

The barber who was nabbed in the state capital of Ilorin was detained on Monday due to the death of a girl who was having sex with him.

The event occurred on Monday, at a guest home in the Temidire neighborhood in the Offa Garage neighborhood of the city.



It was initially reported that the middle-aged guy, who is believed to run a barbershop, went for a relaxing evening with his girlfriend.

An unconfirmed report from members of the community also alleged that the man was under the influence of drugs to impress his girlfriend before the experience turned sour.



“The girl was said to have got tired during the mating and later gave up the ghost.

“During the outing, the girl was said to have been tired and became unconscious. It was at this point that the lady became helpless and thereafter gave up the ghost.”

The woman passed out, and the male reportedly raised an alarm when she did, drawing attention from the guest home staff.

It was said that the woman was taken to a neighbouring hospital and later declared deceased.

Additionally, it was learned that the middle-aged man was taken into custody when the guest homeowner reported the event to the Police ‘A’ Division in Ilorin.

After confirming the event, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the Police Public Relations Officer, stated that a thorough inquiry had been launched by the police.

“The incident is true. The state police command has arrested the man involved while full investigations have commenced to know what happened between the man and the deceased”.