Barber uses his girlfriend for money rituals

In a deeply disturbing twist to the ongoing Enugu native doctor saga, a young man has confessed during an interview to brutally sacrificing his girlfriend as part of a ritual to join a secret cult.

The man, who operates a barbershop, revealed that he had painstakingly saved ?250,000 over three months to gain entry into the group; A decision that would later claim the life of his unsuspecting partner.

According to the suspect’s account, once his membership was secured, he was instructed to provide a human sacrifice.

Without hesitation, he used his girlfriend, whom his friends have since described as supportive.

In a grotesque and heart-wrenching description of the act, the young woman’s hands and feet were tied, and she was adorned in red and white chieftaincy regalia, a symbolic gesture meant to “crown” her in the spiritual realm.

According to the cult’s belief, this act was to ensure that the victim would “work” for them in the afterlife.

She was lowered into a pit while still alive, and the perpetrators sealed the pit with cement, similar to a soakaway construction.

