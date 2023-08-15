Barber who killed his SHS girlfriend also found dead

- Advertisement -

The barber who is accused of killing his second-year Senior High School (SHS) lover weeks ago and reported on Ghapage.com also has been discovered dead at Nsutam in the Eastern Region’s Fanteakwa South District.

Locals found the deceased’s body and reported it to the police, but it turned out that the person who reported it to the police was really the suspect who is currently on the run, according to Radio 1 reporter Sompahemaa Ama Adiepena.

“I was heading to the farm when I noticed a human skull in a bush. The farmer stated, “I hastened back home and reported it to the police.

When the police got on the scene, they discovered Akoumani Kwabena, also known as Emeka, in an advanced condition of decomposition together with his name-adorned Ghana ID card and a rope tied to a tree.

According to the police, Akoumani Kwabena, also known as Emeka, was the person whose body was found.

The Nsutam chief and his elders have already poured libations and are awaiting the arrival of the town council with the bones for burial at the time this report was filled up.