Barcelona scout expects Lamine Yamal to be better than Lionel Messi

By Kwasi Asamoah
Lamine Yamal

Andrea Mancini, son of coach Roberto Mancini, joined Barcelona’s scouting team last summer.

He was recruited through his links with Joan Laporta’s son and is mainly responsible for scouting Italian talent.

Working closely with sporting director Deco, Mancini aims to find the next Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona is emphasizing La Masia’s role in developing young talent, aiming to promote at least four or five players to the first team yearly. Mancini boldly stated that Yamal will become stronger than Messi.

He also identified 16-year-old Toni Fernandez as a rising star with the potential to become a winner.

His role highlights Barcelona’s commitment to strengthening their youth system while identifying external prospects to maintain long-term success.

