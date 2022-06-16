Barcelona star Memphis Depay given kingly welcome as he visits Ghana

- Advertisement -

At the Kotoka International Airport, Barcelona forward Memphis Depay was welcomed to Ghana as a king on his visit.

As a top footballer of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay has frequented Ghana in recent years.

As the European season has come to an end and the UEFA Nations League is on a break, Memphis Depay has decided to visit Ghana.

Memphis Depay was welcomed by a troupe of traditional dancers. He joined to dance too. Memphis’ dance moves became a real centre of attraction.

Memphis Depay would be looking forward to completing his philanthropic work in the Central Region where he originally hails from.