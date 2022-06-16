type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBarcelona star Memphis Depay given kingly welcome as he visits Ghana
Entertainment

Barcelona star Memphis Depay given kingly welcome as he visits Ghana

By Albert
Barcelona star Memphis Depay given kingly welcome as he visits Ghana
- Advertisement -

At the Kotoka International Airport, Barcelona forward Memphis Depay was welcomed to Ghana as a king on his visit.

As a top footballer of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay has frequented Ghana in recent years.

As the European season has come to an end and the UEFA Nations League is on a break, Memphis Depay has decided to visit Ghana.

Memphis Depay was welcomed by a troupe of traditional dancers. He joined to dance too. Memphis’ dance moves became a real centre of attraction.

Memphis Depay would be looking forward to completing his philanthropic work in the Central Region where he originally hails from.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 16, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.4 ° F
    75.4 °
    75.4 °
    86 %
    3.1mph
    100 %
    Thu
    76 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    75 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News