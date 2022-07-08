type here...
Barima Osei firmly denies divorce from his wife Anita Sefa Boakye
Entertainment

Barima Osei firmly denies divorce from his wife Anita Sefa Boakye

By Armani Brooklyn
Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah
The report that went viral in the media yesterday that the royal wedding between Barima Osei and Anita Sefa Boakye has suddenly ended in tears has been rubbished by the CEO of Adinkra Pie in a series of posts chanced upon on his Whatsapp status.

The new report firmly confirms that Anita Sefa Boakye and her sweetheart, Barima Osei Mensah’s marriage hasn’t hit the rocks as earlier alleged.

Prior to this, it was alleged by a section of IG bloggers that the traditional divorce process is expected to happen today where elders of both families will sit and dissolve the marriage.

Well, the love birds are still deeply in love with each other and have no reason to divorce because everything is perfectly working for them at the moment.

In one of Barima Osei’s posts, he simply wrote “Eii Ghanafo)” followed by a laughing emoji. In the other post, he boldly inscribed “FAKE NEWS” on the reports of his divorce from Anita Sefa Boakye.

Anita and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah got married in November 2021 in a glamorous ceremony which was the talk of town.
Gist about the sudden breakdown of the royal marriage popped up on social media last night as controversial Ghanaian blogger, Tutugyagu revealed.

She disclosed upon firsthand knowledge that Anita has sent back her husband’s drinks to the palace, seeking divorce of their marriage. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

