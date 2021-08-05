- Advertisement -

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at the leaders of the Fix the country movement following their demonstration yesterday.

Thousands of Ghanaians from all over the country stormed the nations capital to embark on peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure about the governance in the country.

Some protestors who embarked on the demonstration were seen with placards with their problems inscribed on them as they call on the government to attend to their basic needs for the betterment of the country.

But according to Afia Schwarzenegger despite the fact that the protesters did a good thing by embarking on the demonstration to get the country fixed, they also need to fix something about themselves.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a video stated that the health sector is one place that needs to be fixed.

She added but before that place can be fixed the people who visits those places should start learning how to bath and brush their teeth twice a day.

According to Afia Schwar, people can’t be calling on the government to fix the country when they don’t bath.

Watch the video below:

She concluded that cleanliness promotes good mental health which will enable Ghanaians to have visions about how to help in building the nation.