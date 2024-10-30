Bawku conflict: 8 murdered as gunmen block Bolgatanga-Tamale highway

Eight travellers have tragically lost their lives after gunmen blocked the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway near Gbimsi, a community close to Walewale, and opened fire on them.

The violent incident happened when the assailants set up roadblocks in both Gbimsi and Walewale Town, stopping vehicles to identify potential targets.

According to reports, passengers caught in the blockade were subjected to interrogation regarding their identities.

Bawku Conflict

In this deadly confrontation, eight people were killed, and two vehicles were set ablaze, raising significant security concerns in the region. The situation highlights the ongoing instability affecting travellers and residents alike.

A survivor recounted the harrowing experience, and stated;

“I was travelling from Sunyani to Paga. Upon reaching Walewale, people had mounted roadblocks and were searching for individuals to kill.

The incident lasted for more than an hour, yet security did not respond.”