Bawumia Demanded I Covered Him With My Sacred Prayer Shawl- Adom Kyei Duah

By Mzta Churchill
Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, the grand leader of the Philadelphia Movement, has decided to brag about being a worthy man of God.

In so doing, the man of God brought to the limelight what transpired between him and Bawumia before he covered him with his sacred prayer shawl.

Speaking in a video sighted by Gh Page, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah said that he did not willingly cover the vice president with his sacred prayer shawl.

According to him, before he did that, the vice president and flagbearer of the NPP had demanded it.

He claims as a mere man of God, he had no option but to do what the vice president had requested.

This revelation was after the man of God was faced with heavy backlash for covering Bawumia with his Sacred prayer shawl, but refused to do the same for former president, John Mahama.

Friday, December 6, 2024
Accra
