The second lady of the land Samira Bawumia has been warned by Presidential candidate Hon Kennedy Agyapong to be careful before he speaks out.

According to the politician, there are a lot of skeletons in the cupboard of the second lady and therefore she needs to tread with caution otherwise he will speak out and that is going to affect her marriage.

The NPP Presidential candidate in a recent interview disclosed that he was not going to respond to Samira because her marriage to the Veep might come crushing if he should speak.

Watch the video below:

Samira Bawumia is said to be someone with 66 characters and just faking her quiet nature for the cameras.

It has been alleged that back in her days at the University, Samira was living a wild life and had a lot of past stuff in her cupboard with people ready to expose her.

There are also rumours that her marriage is in disarray, but for political purposes, they are feigning a public union.

We are patiently waiting to see what the campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong has planned for Bawumia’s team.