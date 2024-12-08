Bawumia Has Called Me To Congratulate Me- John Mahama

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has broken silence following the just-ended much-anticipated election.

Even though Ghanaians still waiting to hear an official declaration from the EC, it is evident that the former president has won.

Taking to his official X, formerly Twitter page, John Mahama disclosed that he had received a call from his brother and the sitting vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

According to him, the vice president called him this morning to congratulate him on winning the December 7 general election.

He used the opportunity to thank Ghanaians for voting for him regardless.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are still waiting for the official declaration from the Electoral Commission.