Bawumia Has Declined Our Interview- BBC

One of the leading media platforms, the BBC has made a shocking disclosure about the vice president and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia.

It would be noticed that the former president and flagbearer of the NDC recently appeared as a guest on BBC.

The BBC has disclosed that interviewing John Mahama was not done out of favoritism.

According to them in a post sighted by Gh Page, just like they called John Mahama, they also called Dr. Bawumia for an exclusive interview.

Unlike John Mahama, the BBC claimed Bawumia has declined their interview for reasons best known to them.

