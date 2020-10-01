type here...
Bawumia is a disgrace to Ghana - Blakk Rasta
Bawumia is a disgrace to Ghana – Blakk Rasta

By Qwame Benedict
Bawumia is a disgrace to Ghana - Blakk Rasta
Outspoken radio personality and musician Blakk Rasta has sent some strong words to the vice president of the land Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the Kuchoko soldier, the is no difference between the vice president and a comedian because as it stands now he is one of them adding that he has nothing sensible to tell Ghanaians.

He went on and stated that Dr. Bawumia prior to the 2016 elections and after the elections paraded himself as the wisest person ever to have come out of Ghana.

Blakk Rasta hit at him saying his party is now in power but instead of him putting things together and solve National issues, he is rather going around and insulting the former president and the flagbearer of the opposition party John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Bawumia for some time now has been in the bad books of Ghanaians following the failure of his government to fulfil all their campaign promises that made Ghanaians vote for them.

Not long ago, his name popped up on Google search engine when the keyword “The Biggest liar in Ghana”.

This alone got Ghanaians talking saying that even a computer knows that Bawumia is the biggest liar in the country.

Source:Ghpage

