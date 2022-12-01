type here...
Bawumia is Ghana’s economic Maguire who has been scoring own goals – Adongo

By Albert
In Ghana’s parliament, the vice president was likened to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Thie comparison was made by one opposition MP, who described the performance of Vice President Bawumia as a replica of Harry Maguire’s defensive acumen.

Speaking on the floor of parliament and making jests about the economy of Ghana which has been severely and badly hit, Mr Adongo pooh-poohed the much-touted economic brains of Bawumia.

“In this country, we also have an economic Maguire,…when we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of the defence, he has become a risk…he has ended up scoring won goals against our economy,” Mr Adongo chided.

