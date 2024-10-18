Bawumia Is Not My Level, I Won’t Debate Him- John Mahama

Former president who doubles as the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed why he always dodges debating his competitor, Dr. Bawumia.

Speaking during his campaign at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, the former president disclosed that he would forever reject debating Dr. Bawumia.

He noted that he is not afraid of debating the vice president as president Akufo Addo among other NPP bigwigs have on several platforms said.

Mahama disclosed that the NPP is always dragging him during their campaigns because they do not have any better message for Ghanaians.

Talking about why he rejects debating Bawumia, the former president said Bawumia is not on his level, hence, debating him will make him to either stoop too low, or elevate Bawumia.

Meanwhile, John Mahama is optimistic that regardless of the massive love showed to the vice president and NPP at large, he will still win the 2024 general election which is slated to come off on December 7.

“Nana Akufo-Addo was asking me why I’m refusing to debate Bawumia. You know, Bawumia doesn’t deserve a debate. He is losing this election. I will not elevate him to my level and go and sit and debate him.

-- AD --

“Their campaign is failing. They have no message and so, he wants to be elevated to my level. No. No. No. No. I know my level,” he said.