Bawumia is the reason why the Cedi is performing well- Kofi Bentil

Business strategy lecturer and consultant, Kofi Bentil has asked Ghanaians to give credit to whom truly deserves it.

The piece of advice comes after Ghanaians praised the minister of finance, Ato Forson, for the Cedi’s good performance against the dollar.

Within a few months into office, the Cedi to dollar has mitigated from 1 dollar to 17 Cedis to 1 dollar to 13 Cedis.

Reacting to this, Ghanaians praised the finance minister for his good performance.

However, Kofi Bentil has said that if there is someone to be praised, it is former vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

According to him, the good result Ghanaians are seeing now is a result of a decision Dr. Bawumia made while he was in power.

He stated categorically that “Credit Bawumia for his gold reserve initiative”.