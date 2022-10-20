“Bawumia is useless, late Amissah-Arthur was better” – Captain Smart

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian journalist, Captain Smart, has described Vice President Bawumia as useless.

According to him, Bawumia is of no use to the country based on the fact that he has not done anything to salvage the depreciating Ghana Cedi.

Speaking a day after he was released from the BNI (now NIB), Captain Smart said he would choose a dead “Amissah Arthur over a living Bawumia who has no use.

“What is the importance of Bawumia when the cedi keeps depreciating? As an NPP member, I am appalled by the unusefulness of the Vice President. Even Amissah-Arthur who is dead is more useful than Bawumia,” Captain Smart ranted.

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been arrested by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

The Onua TV/FM morning show host was picked up Wednesday, October 19 2022.

Per gatherings, the avid presenter’s arrest is in connection with his comments about the ineffectiveness of President Nana Addo’s fight against galamsey so far.

As of now, It is unclear where Captain Smart is being kept as operatives almost run company executives on the road in an attempt to follow the convoy of unmarked vehicles that whisked him away from the Kawukudi office BNI.

