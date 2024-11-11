Bawumia Promises Free University; Check His Full Speech

The vice president and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia has caused a stir online.

Dr. Bawumia among other top NPP bigwigs visited the people of Breman Yesterday, November 10, to engage with them so that if possible, they could win their votes.

As usual, people from diverse political backgrounds went to listen to what the vice president had for them so they could compare to the opposition parties and see which party they would vote for.

Speaking to the voters, and people of Breman at large, the vice president heaped praises on himself as he talked about his achievements as the vice president of the country.

Following this, Dr. Bawumia decided to disclose to the people what his plans are should they massively vote for him as the next president of Ghana.

According to him, he will make tertiary education available for children of cocoa farmers and people with disabilities.

He noted that before the Free SHS, secondary school was free for children of cocoa farmers, however, they did not benefit from it because they were already having it, claiming he would do something to support them.

He revealed that the best he could do to support such students is to make their tertiary education free.