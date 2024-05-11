Bawumia should make Samira his running mate- Okyeame Kwame

Whilst the NPP and Ghanaians at large are in anticipation for the proclamation of the running mate for the Vice president who doubles as the flag bearer of the NPP, Bawumia, Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has made a suggestion.

Okyeame Kwame who is tagged an affiliate to the NPP has advised the Vice president ahead of the December 7 general election.

The “No Competition” composer is of the view that the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia fits the running mate position.

The musician made the suggestion during an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM which Ghpage.com monitored.

When asked if Bawumia should select a female as a running mate in the upcoming election, Okyeame Kwame said “Then he should bring his wife”.

According to him, Samira Bawumi “Is so intelligent”, adding that “She is a wise person and learned too”.