Bawumia displays crazy football skills ahead of Portugal-Ghana fixture
Sports

Bawumia displays crazy football skills ahead of Portugal-Ghana fixture

By Albert
Bawumia show crazy football skills ahead of Portugal-Ghana fixture
Vice President Bawumia has displayed exceptional football skills in a goodwill message to the Black Stars.

Ahead of Ghana’s crunch game against Portugal at the World Cup, Bawumia decided to encourage them to give their all.

He did not only remind the players of the fact that Ghana could beat Portugal and go far in the tournament but also displayed his fotballing skills to serve as a motivation.

Bawumia show crazy football skills ahead of Portugal-Ghana fixture

Many Ghanaians have been reacting to the video of the Vice President flipping the ball with his leg as he manoeuvred it over his frame.

Ghana players Portugal tomorrow in the first of three group-stage matches at the 2022 World Cup. The vice President believes Ghana could win.

