Bawumia visits KNUST student who was stabbed at his “Thank You” tour

By Mzta Churchill

The former vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has paid a visit to the KNUST student who was stabbed at his “Thank You” tour.

Dr. Bawumia, despite being on a “Thank You” tour, took time off his busy schedule to pay a visit to the student.

In pictures available at the news desk of Gh Page, the former vice president is seen at the Okomfo Anokye hospital together with his entourage.

Standing close to the injured student, Dr. Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi, among other NPP bigwigs could be seen empathizing with the young man.

In other pictures, a man from Dr. Bawumia’s team could be seen handing a brown envelope to a woman, obviously the mother of the young man.

It is yet to be uncovered what is in the brown envelope, it is obvious it is money.

