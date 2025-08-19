Bawumia was happy about the helicopter crash- Kevin Taylor alleges

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has alleged that former vice president, Dr. Bawumia was happy about the helicopter crash that caused many NDC bigwigs to buy their ticket to the land of silence.

In a lengthy Facebook post following a viral video that captures Dr. Bawumia and TikTokker, Fante Comedy, Kevin Taylor labeled the former vice president a “fanfooler”.

According to the media personality, it is now obvious that Dr. Bawumia’s appearance at the state funeral of the 8 top officials was not genuine.

“Everything shows Bawumia showing up at the state funeral of the 8 distinguished men we lost in the helicopter crash was fantooling”.

“It wasn’t genuine and he was particularly happy about the tragedy that struck Ghana”.

Kevin Taylor believes that “If not, why would Bawumia invite someone who wished the president dead in the same crash that took the lives of Ghanaians on duty and also threatened to assassinate the president and his wife and keep them in sacks to his office?”.