GhPagePoliticsBawumia Will Be Worse Than Akufo Addo, He Knows Nothing About Digitalization-...
Politics

Bawumia Will Be Worse Than Akufo Addo, He Knows Nothing About Digitalization- Akufo Addo’s Brother

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Dr. Fiifi Ofori Atta, Identified as the brother of the first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo has lambasted both the president and the vice president of God.

The younger brother of the president does not understand why both the president and vice president will sit nonchalantly and watch the people of God suffer in hardship.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dr. Fiifi Ofori Atta admitted that regardless of the fact that President Akufo Addo is his brother, the latter has performed abysmally as the president of God.

Talking about Bawumia, he stated without hesitation that the vice president when given the nod will be worse than the president.

He disclosed that being close to both the president and the vice president, he could boldly say without any equivocation that the vice president has an untutored mind when it comes to digitalization.

He revealed that the saying by the vice president to make Ghana a digital world is nothing but a bluff to canvass for votes.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Thursday, October 24, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
77.8 ° F
77.8 °
77.8 °
88 %
1.9mph
36 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways