Bawumia Will Be Worse Than Akufo Addo, He Knows Nothing About Digitalization- Akufo Addo’s Brother

Dr. Fiifi Ofori Atta, Identified as the brother of the first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo has lambasted both the president and the vice president of God.

The younger brother of the president does not understand why both the president and vice president will sit nonchalantly and watch the people of God suffer in hardship.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dr. Fiifi Ofori Atta admitted that regardless of the fact that President Akufo Addo is his brother, the latter has performed abysmally as the president of God.

Talking about Bawumia, he stated without hesitation that the vice president when given the nod will be worse than the president.

He disclosed that being close to both the president and the vice president, he could boldly say without any equivocation that the vice president has an untutored mind when it comes to digitalization.

He revealed that the saying by the vice president to make Ghana a digital world is nothing but a bluff to canvass for votes.