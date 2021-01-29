Bawumia’s chances of becoming President under attack as Alan Kyeremateng for 2024 gains momentum

- Advertisement -

Alan Kyeremateng may just be next in line for the flagbearership of the NPP as pictures of him with the message ”Alan Kyeremateng for 2024” have flooded social media.

With President Nana Akufo Addo’s call for no early campaigning proving futile, Alan’s odds with the people seem to be growing on a daily basis.

Along with the inscription, ”He was there, He is here, He will be there 2025”, pictures of Alan Kyeremateng have gone awash on social media.

He has also been touted as the man to break the eight. The eight signifies the maximum number of years any political party has managed to stay in office.

With his political credentials there for all to see, Alan Kyeremateng has displayed exemplary leadership by throwing his support behind President Nana Akuffo Addo each time he lost to him on three occasions in the party primaries.

Alan himself took to his Facebook account and wrote, ”I hustled with the party footsoldiers since 1992, I knew the grievances and passion of the party footsoldiers and understood the party footsoldiers better. Only a footsoldiers man can understand the footsoldiers language with a hashtag lets_break_the8_together.”

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Alan Kyeremateng

Another person known to hold a high stake in the race for the next flagbearer of the NPP is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Although he is yet to publicly announce his desire to run for Presidency, he is adjudged by some as the toughest opponent of Alan should he run.

However, the current Minister of Trade and Industry according to many on social media is the chosen one.