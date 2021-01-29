type here...
GhPage News Bawumia's chances of becoming President under attack as Alan Kyeremateng for 2024...
News

Bawumia’s chances of becoming President under attack as Alan Kyeremateng for 2024 gains momentum

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Bawumia Alan Kyeremateng
Bawumia Alan Kyeremateng
- Advertisement -

Alan Kyeremateng may just be next in line for the flagbearership of the NPP as pictures of him with the message ”Alan Kyeremateng for 2024” have flooded social media.

With President Nana Akufo Addo’s call for no early campaigning proving futile, Alan’s odds with the people seem to be growing on a daily basis.

Along with the inscription, ”He was there, He is here, He will be there 2025”, pictures of Alan Kyeremateng have gone awash on social media.

He has also been touted as the man to break the eight. The eight signifies the maximum number of years any political party has managed to stay in office.

With his political credentials there for all to see, Alan Kyeremateng has displayed exemplary leadership by throwing his support behind President Nana Akuffo Addo each time he lost to him on three occasions in the party primaries.

Alan himself took to his Facebook account and wrote, ”I hustled with the party footsoldiers since 1992, I knew the grievances and passion of the party footsoldiers and understood the party footsoldiers better. Only a footsoldiers man can understand the footsoldiers language with a hashtag lets_break_the8_together.”

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Alan Kyeremateng
Alan Kyeremateng

Another person known to hold a high stake in the race for the next flagbearer of the NPP is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Although he is yet to publicly announce his desire to run for Presidency, he is adjudged by some as the toughest opponent of Alan should he run.

However, the current Minister of Trade and Industry according to many on social media is the chosen one.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 29, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News