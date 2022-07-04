- Advertisement -

The BBC has confirmed it received six complaints against DJ Tim Westwood after initially denying it had any knowledge of the accusations against him.

Westwood, 64, was a presenter on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra between 1994 and 2013, where he hosted the UK’s first nationally broadcast hip-hop show.

In April, seven women accused Westwood of incidents of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 2017, following a joint investigation by the BBC and The Guardian.

Three of the women accused Westwood of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others claim they were groped by him at events.

All the women were black and some worked in the music industry.

At the time, BBC Director general Tim Davie said the claims made by the women were “powerful and appalling” and he had seen “no evidence of complaints” from the ex-DJ’s career at the company.

The six newly revealed complaints – one of which the BBC said was referred to police – all concern alleged bullying and sexual misconduct by Westwood in the years he worked for the corporation.

In relation to the police referral, a BBC spokesman said in a statement: “This is a historic case that the BBC has found in its files. We are establishing the facts around it.

“It did not relate to conduct at the BBC, BBC premises, or conduct towards a BBC staff member, nor was it an accusation of physical assault.”

It is not clear whether the other five complaints had been received before or after Mr Davie’s statement in April.

Westwood strongly denies all allegations against him.