BBN Ex Housemate Omashola reacts to reports that he is mad
Entertainment

BBN Ex Housemate Omashola reacts to reports that he is mad

By Lizbeth Brown
BBN Omashola
Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ housemate Omashola Oburoh has finally reacted to reports that he has lost his sanity.

Omashola, in a post on Instagram, expressed appreciation to the people who checked up on him and also supported him.

According to Omashola, he is dealing with some deep issues but currently, he is doing well.

He wrote; “I want to use this medium to thank everybody who checked up on me one way or the other. I’m overwhelmed by your love and support and I sincerely appreciate it. I was dealing with some deep issues but I am making headways and better now by God’s Grace. Thank You ?????

There was a viral video that suggested that the Big Brother Naija star has allegedly run mad as he was seen in a rag-like attire seated in a middle of a street, talking to himself.

This was after he hinted about being depressed on social media and how he is slowly reaching his breaking point.

Source:Ghpage

