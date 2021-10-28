type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Omashola Oburoh known popularly as Omashola from BBN Pepper Dem season per video sighted on social media seems not to be in his right sense.

Ike Onyema, a former colleague, revealed his sorrowful situation on social media, expressing anxiety over this new chapter in his life. He then went on to upload a video to prove his point that something is wrong in Omashola’s life.

This comes just days after Omashola revealed on social media that he’s suffering from depression and that, despite his best efforts, he’s approaching a breaking point.

“They say in your youth, depression is mostly peer pressure and the strife to not want to be left behind. In old age, depression is a bucket full of regrets and it is worse than the former.

“Thank God I’m still young but plenty pressure man dey face. I believe in myself normally based on who I be and it is me and my team till the wheels fall off but right now ehn, only God fit understand.

I’m lonely in a world surrounded by people. Trying to keep my cool but slowly reaching my breaking point.” (sic), Omashola posted on social media.

In the new video sighted on social media, the “Warri’ rep is seen looking unkempt and in tattered clothes.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens have expressed concern about his new look while others are of the view that they believe this new look is for a movie role.

Source:Ghpage

