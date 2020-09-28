On Sunday, 27th September 2020, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon won the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season.

The talented rapper/singer beat 19 other housemates to win the coveted N85million worth of prizes after spending 71 days in the Big Brother house and entertaining millions of viewers across Africa.

SEE ALSO: Laycon crowned winner of 2020 BBNaija Lockdown

Now here comes the fun part. The ex-girlfriend of Laycon who is now married has professed her undying love to Laycon moments after he won the season.

According to the lady who shared her plight on social media, she dated Laycon for 5 years when he was a struggling music artist with no future and they went through thick and thin together.

She supported his music career and did all she could to make sure he succeeds but it was just not working. She even fed him with her own little earnings. In the end, she had to dump him and marry another man.

Again when she found out Laycon had made it to the BBNaija house for the 2020 season, she supported him with all she has. She bought credit cards and voted him and campaigned massively for him to win.

This is all because she really still loves him and her husband even knows her love for Laycon is simply unbreakable. She claims Laycon promised to marry her 5 years ago and he wants her to remember all that she sacrificed for him.

SEE ALSO: Nigerians drag Ghanaians on Twitter over disgraceful Big Brethren Ghana Show

Read the full post on social media below

BBNaija 2020 winner Laycon’s ex-girlfriend claims she still loves him

BBNaija 2020 winner Laycon’s ex-girlfriend claims she still loves him

Wonders shall never end…lol