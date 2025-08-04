BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Big Brother Naija 10/10 housemates had their first Saturday night party on August 2, and it turned into a steamy session for Kayikunmi and Isabella

A clip during BBNaija’s house party captured Kayikunmi and Isabella sharing raunchy moments that have caused a buzz online.

Later in the night, the cameras caught Kayikunmi and Isabella in the lounge and bedroom, sharing passionate touches and cuddles.

At some point, Isabella was seen raising a part of her top, exposing her bosom to Kayikunmi.

The video has triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms in the country, with people expressing concerns about privacy and content appropriateness.

