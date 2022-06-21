type here...
"Be grateful, Akufo-Addo has done enough" – Diana Asamoah to Ghanaians

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has urged Ghanaians to appreciate the effort being made by President Akufo-Addo.

According to her, the President has done great in all aspects and as a result needed to be applauded and recognized by all and sundry.

During a live worship session, Diana Asamoah had intimated that Akufo-Addo has moved Ghanan forward thus it would be disingenuous on the part of Ghanaians to be ungrateful to him.

Diana Asamoah who has openly declared her affiliation with the governing New Patriotic Pary had the following to say:

“I dedicate this song to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, my only and most precious father.” The Lord is still in charge of the war. He’s doing fine. He’s doing fine. He’s doing incredibly well. As a result, don’t be ungrateful.”

