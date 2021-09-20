- Advertisement -

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has called on well-meaning Ghanaians to show undying love to her children when she is dead.

The motivational speaker on Monday took to her Facebook page to write down an emotional-laden note seemingly telling the world not to victimise her children because of her status and mistakes.

Joyce, who claims she tested positive for HIV/AIDS at the age of 19, disclosed in her farewell note that she was diagnosed with the virus in September 2007 and since then, tears have never departed from her eyes.

In what appears to be her 14th anniversary living with HIV/AIDS, the mother-of-three indicated that she is now weak and can’t keep up with her health condition.

While urging people to no to treat her children badly she wrote: “In September 2007 when I was diagnosed, tears never departed from me…. i consoled my mother to stop crying and told her i wasn’t bothered about my status…..but when everyone is sleeping deep at night, I’d sneak out to cry out loud….

“And when I started educating people on HIV, I encouraged others but always cried in silence after my talk….I maintained s smiling face so that most people with HIV will derive some strength from me. I have been admitted to the psychiatric hospital in Hamburg on 4 occasions. 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 all in a psychiatric hospital for major depression. Due to my constant admission, my son Prince was taken away from me.

“But now I’m weak…Please be kind to my children when I’m no more. Do not treat them badly for my mistakes. God bless you all,” she wrote.

Former AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor tests positive for HIV on live tv

In June, Joyce held a press conference which was attended by several media houses and took an HIV test in their presence.

While addressing the media, Joyce apologised to anyone she offended during her tenure as the AIDS Ambassador and also to regain the trust of Ghanaians.

The former ambassador later took the HIV test with her two children at the press conference.

“The purpose of his gathering is to clear all doubt and officially apologise on certain things that happened during my time as Ghana AIDS Ambassador. So many things went wrong and I have seen where I fell short so I decided to fly all the way from Germany to make sure I contribute to ending this issue. I am only here to right the wrongs”, Joyce stated.

Well, after the result came out, Joyce Dzidzor tested positive while her two children tested negative for the virus.