Gideon Kankam Nyarko the eldest son of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has finally broken the silence on the death of his beloved father and motivator.

He has given vivid details on things that transpired between them from the time he fell sick to the last word he heard from his late father.

Humbly seated in an exclusive interview session on Vision 1 FM in Accra, Gideon revealed that his father died right in his presence at the Ridge Hospital hospital.

Sharing his experience when his father’s lifeless body was taken to the morgue, he described that scene as a harrowing one and unbearable but being a man and the firstborn he consoled himself.

“My father died right in my presence at the Ridge Hospital. It was an excruciating moment for me and unbearable, but then I had to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone and face reality as it presented itself with a big blow”. Gideon stated.

He recounted times he shared with his father before and after he was indisposed, he said his father was such a man full of motivation even at the point when he saw that all hopes were lost and all plans humanly possible had failed.

He explained, his father will at the least of chance he gets call him, advice him and motivate him to be strong should in case he never returns home, he should be a man of his own. This was the last word he said to him before he passed on to eternity.

The elder brother to the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Isaac Darko who was also interviewed fully detailed what caused the death of his blood and dear brother.

Giving an account of what caused his death he confirmed what was already circulating on social media, saying his brother was battling with colon cancer for some time.

He categorically mentioned that his brother was operated on once at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital – KATH.

After his operation his condition grew worse to the point that he had to urinate through a pipe.

He took the opportunity during the interview to clear the air concerning the blames that has been heaped on his mother for not allowing friends and close partners especially colleagues from Kumawood from visiting him to see his condition.

He enunciated that it was Bernard Nyarko’s directives that they followed till when he passed away on Saturday.

Fast forwarding, Isaac said they will update the public on their next line of action after the family meets to deliberate on how to go by the funeral arrangements.

He used the same medium to thank all who supported the family through prayers, he asked for God’s blessings for all.