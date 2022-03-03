Be patient, it will take some time before Ghana sees prosperity – President Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is urging Ghanaians to be patient as the administration tries to alleviate their hardship in the face of the country’s economic woes.

He said his government will take time to create the economy, just as the country’s founders patiently laboured to guarantee Ghana’s independence.

During his speech at the 2022 Head of State Awards in Accra, President Akufo-Addo reminded Ghanaians of better days ahead.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the government is laying a firm basis for Ghana’s economic development, which would be admired throughout Africa.

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo-Addo stated at a different event that enactment of the controversial E-levy bill will be in the public interest.

Ghana, he argued, cannot continue to rely on foreign help and must instead discover new ways to earn income, such as the E-levy, to fund its development.

“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides. We must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go.”

“We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so too, national prosperity will not come overnight.”

“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic take-off of our country. In peace and in unity, I am certain that we will build a new Ghanaian civilization that will attract the admiration of Africa and the world,” he said.