Be truthful and admit that the economy is not doing well – World Bank to government

- Advertisement -

Mr. Pierre Laporte, the World Bank’s Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, has advised Ghana’s government to be upfront with the public about the state of the economy.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, he believes the economy was failing.

“Is this a severe situation?” The data, after all, speak for themselves. The situation is critical. When the World Bank has undertaken meetings with government officials and even the head of state, we have not obscured the fact that Ghana confronts a difficult path ahead to restore macro sustainability.

“Yes, COVID-19 has been ineffective. However, even before COVID-19, there were signals that the situation was becoming more difficult. So the most important thing is to be open with the public. Yes, the numbers speak for themselves, but not everyone has the same level of education as us. Because not everyone understands what the numbers represent, it’s critical to discuss it in the way we are. “It’s more vital for us to find answers to the problem,” he stated in an Accra public lecture on Monday, March 7.

Professor Kwesi Botchwey, a former Finance Minister, delivered the lecture.

Professor Kwesi Botchwey stated that the indicators of Ghana’s economic crisis are evident.

“As we speak, all the evidence point to a country in some economic crisis,” he remarked at a public speech on Monday, March 7. The Forex Bureau’s exchange rate is approaching 8 cedis to the dollar. The 8 cedis per liter bar has been crossed at the fuel stations.”

Prof. Kwesi Botchwey also urged the administration to acknowledge that the country is in crisis.

He also stated that the government must pay attention to and resolve the key problems made by the Minority in Parliament in opposition to the proposed E-levy.

“Now, the first step is to acknowledge that we have a problem. If you’re telling the public that things are fine, that we’ve never had it so good, that we’ve outperformed everyone else in the past, if you’re displaying hubris, it means you don’t have a problem.”

“Speaking in this manner gives you no stance to collecting cash from the people, regardless of the exemption offered,” he said. “I’m not suggesting we should panic, but standing comfortably and smiling as if the house is not on fire is horrible, and shouldn’t be done,” he added.

“On the situation of the nation’s economy and politics, 65 years after independence, the way to sustainable development and democratic consolidation,” according to the lecturer.