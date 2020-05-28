type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Be watchful of your words when 'beefing' – Stephen Appiah advises musicians

By Mr. Tabernacle
Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah, the former BlackStar’s Captain has shared his opinion on the continuous beef between some top musicians in the industry.

In his candid standpoint on beef, he said that beefs are normal in the showbiz industry but all musicians must be mindful is that they do not overdo it.

Stephen Appiah further indicated that whenever they are beefing they must be wary of their words because some things when said can go a long way to hurt the other party.

The ace footballer, speaking with JoyNews’ Doreen Avio said beef is a normal trend outside the country and must be adopted in a positive way.

“Today, nothing is going on, and we have been hearing about “beefs”. It is part of the entertainment industry. When you go to America, it happens all the time but we hope it is not going to be too much.

“When it comes to beefs, we have to know the kind of words we use. They should just watch the things that they say,” he Noted.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Asked if the entertainment industry can stand on its on after Codvid-19, the ex-blackstar skipper said that it can with proper planning adding that it could even get better than before after the novel coronavirus.

I think Stephen Appiah is making sense. What’s your take on this one? Share your thoughts with us.

