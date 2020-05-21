I’ll beat Freda Rhymz again when I meet her, I mean it – Sista Afia

Musician Sista Afia and female rapper Freda Rhymz days ago at TV3 premises took their lyrical beef to a different level, from Lyrical to Physical.

From the video of the incident, Sista Afia could be seen trying to attack Freda who in turn was also bracing herself up to meet Sista Afia face to face maybe to exchange blows.

It seems Sista Afia’s emotions are not allowing her to forgive Freda Rhymz and will want to do everything possible to fight back the former for the lyrical damage amid their beef.

“Queen Solomon” Sista Afia told Zion Felix in an interview on the ‘Uncut Show’ that the young female rapper went overboard when she joined the lyrical battle (beef) between Eno Barony and her.

On why she attacked the rapper, the songstress stated that she would have taken it lightly if it was indirect shots but Freda mentioning the names infuriated her more.

According to her, once her name is mentioned in the wrong direction, she begins to have a problem with the fellow, then attacks.

Sista Afia revealed she meant it when she said she will beat Freda after making wild allegations in her song ‘Point of Correction’. And will again do it when she meets her anywhere.