Beautful JW lady who refused blood transfusion after surgery passes away

A 27-year-old woman identified as Adwoa has tragically passed away after reportedly refusing a life-saving blood transfusion following surgery to remove fibroids.

According to close sources, Adwoa’s blood level critically dropped low after the procedure and doctors advised that she urgently needed a transfusion to stabilise her condition.

However, as a devoted member of the Jehovah’s Witness faith, she declined the medical intervention, citing her religious belief against receiving blood.

Despite medical advice, Adwoa insisted on leaving the hospital. Sadly, she died in the early hours of the following morning.

Her death has sparked heated debate on social media, with many questioning the role of religion in health-related decisions.

Critics argue that strict adherence to such doctrines can have devastating consequences, especially in life-and-death situations.

One post reacting to the news read: “No disrespect, but some of these church things don’t even make sense! When it comes to your health, don’t joke with it. Forget everyone’s beliefs and do what’s right for you, because people will continue living their lives if you follow them and end up dying today.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses are widely known for their stance against blood transfusions, a doctrine rooted in their interpretation of biblical passages.

While medical experts have developed alternatives such as bloodless surgeries and non-blood volume expanders, these options are not always sufficient in emergencies.

