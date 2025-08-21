type here...
News

Beautful JW lady who refused blood transfusion after surgery passes away

By Armani Brooklyn
Adwoa

A 27-year-old woman identified as Adwoa has tragically passed away after reportedly refusing a life-saving blood transfusion following surgery to remove fibroids.

According to close sources, Adwoa’s blood level critically dropped low after the procedure and doctors advised that she urgently needed a transfusion to stabilise her condition.

However, as a devoted member of the Jehovah’s Witness faith, she declined the medical intervention, citing her religious belief against receiving blood.

Despite medical advice, Adwoa insisted on leaving the hospital. Sadly, she died in the early hours of the following morning.

Her death has sparked heated debate on social media, with many questioning the role of religion in health-related decisions.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale granted GHS 10 million bail with two sureties

Adwoa

Critics argue that strict adherence to such doctrines can have devastating consequences, especially in life-and-death situations.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

One post reacting to the news read: “No disrespect, but some of these church things don’t even make sense! When it comes to your health, don’t joke with it. Forget everyone’s beliefs and do what’s right for you, because people will continue living their lives if you follow them and end up dying today.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses are widely known for their stance against blood transfusions, a doctrine rooted in their interpretation of biblical passages.

While medical experts have developed alternatives such as bloodless surgeries and non-blood volume expanders, these options are not always sufficient in emergencies.

READ ALSO: Here’s why Shatta Wale has been detained by EOCO

Join our WhatsApp Channel
  • READ MORE ON:
  • AMA

Popular Now

Funeral

18-year-old guy kidnaps & unalives his cousin

Cheating wife

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, August 21, 2025
23.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Agradaa wishes daughter a happy birthday

Agradaa and Daughter

Ralph curses nurse for saying he beat them and asked them to leave patient and attend to him only

Ralph wanted us to leave everybody in the hospital and attend to him- nurse speaks

Cheating wife dies inside boyfriend’s room

Cheating wife

Shatta Wale allegedly arrested and detained by EOCO

Shatta Wale arrested by police
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways