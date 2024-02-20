type here...
Beautiful bride – Reactions as Serwaa Amihere spotted looking elegant in an expensive wedding gown (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Beautiful bride - Reactions as Serwaa Amihere spotted looking elegant in an expensive wedding gown
In this new adorable trending video that has garnered over 200k views as of the time of the publication of this article, Serwaa Amihere was spotted wearing a very beautiful wedding gown.

The wedding dress looked exquisite on her hence her fans on social media have urged her to consider marrying very soon.

Apparently, the video was made to promote a brand and not necessarily a genuine wedding ceremony between Serwaa Amihere and her fiancee as earlier speculated on the internet.

Serwaa Amihere is a very beautiful woman and the wedding dress gave a different spectrum to her aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

