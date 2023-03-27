- Advertisement -

A young beautiful Ghanaian lady has triggered massive reactions on social media with an awe-inspiring TikTok video of her chopping vegetables with one hand.

Despite being physically challenged, Joyce Akosua Kudzeawu – who has amassed over 248,000 followers on the video-based platform – does not allow her disability to stand in her way of achieving great feats.

Interestingly, she has bagged a Degree in Medical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the university, which proves that indeed disability is not inability.

In this trending video, Joyce is spotted seated with a bowl of assorted vegetables on her lap as she effortlessly cuts them into small pieces with a knife clutched between her breast and left upper limb.

Although she faces the risk of cutting her fingers, she carefully executes her task without any harm.

Watch the video below

As of this publication, the video had raked in more than 237,000 views, over 19,000 likes and well over 600 comments.

The comments predominantly encourage Joyce to keep up a positive spirit and not allow her disability to stop her from doing great things for herself.