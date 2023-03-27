type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleBeautiful GH lady causes stir with video of her cutting vegetables with...
Lifestyle

Beautiful GH lady causes stir with video of her cutting vegetables with one arm

By Kweku Derrick
amputee cuts vegetables
- Advertisement -

A young beautiful Ghanaian lady has triggered massive reactions on social media with an awe-inspiring TikTok video of her chopping vegetables with one hand.

Despite being physically challenged, Joyce Akosua Kudzeawu – who has amassed over 248,000 followers on the video-based platform – does not allow her disability to stand in her way of achieving great feats.

Interestingly, she has bagged a Degree in Medical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the university, which proves that indeed disability is not inability.

In this trending video, Joyce is spotted seated with a bowl of assorted vegetables on her lap as she effortlessly cuts them into small pieces with a knife clutched between her breast and left upper limb.

Although she faces the risk of cutting her fingers, she carefully executes her task without any harm.

Watch the video below

As of this publication, the video had raked in more than 237,000 views, over 19,000 likes and well over 600 comments.

The comments predominantly encourage Joyce to keep up a positive spirit and not allow her disability to stop her from doing great things for herself.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 27, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News