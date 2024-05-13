type here...
Beautiful GH lady cries like a baby as boyfriend of 7 years dumps her for another woman

By Armani Brooklyn
In the trending video, the lady who was in the middle of a phone call burst into uncontrollable tears after her boyfriend disclosed to her that he was no longer interested in their affair.

As seen in the clip, the lady who appears to have loved her no ex-boyfriend asked if she had done anything wrong to which the boyfriend replied in the affirmative NO.

According to reports, the lady has been dating Kwaku for 7 years now only to wake up to the shocking news of their unanticipated breakup.

Even a day before the tragic break-up, the lady claims she went to Kwaku’s place to have intense intercourse with him.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

