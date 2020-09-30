A beautiful Ghanaian make-up artiste, Francisca Akosua Birikorang aka Cesca_tb has been reported dead.

Social media has been thrown into a state of mourning as Netizens have filled the online space with tribute messages for a beautiful Ghanaian makeup artist.

Reports gathered on her sudden death has it that Francisca died after battling with a short illness. She died on Wednesday, September 29th, 2020.

Its has also been said that she was a sickle cell patient who fell sick from time to time, but this one struck her hard leading her to an early grave.

The deceased by reports is an old student of Archbishop Porter Girls’ Senior High School located in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

SEE SOME BEAUTIFUL PICTURES SHE TOOK WHILES ALIVE-SUCH A LOVING SOUL SHE WAS, VERY FULL OF LIFE;

Francisca-Akosua

May her soul rest in peace.