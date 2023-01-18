- Advertisement -

Some people have no shame and it’s the kind of bravery they possess is ridiculous.

In a video which is currently making rounds on social media, a beautiful lady can be seen stealing used brassieres.

Apparently, the lady had approached the second-hand clothes sellers that she wanted to make some purchases not knowing that she came to steal and not to necessarily buy.

Unfortunately for her, there was someone who had noticed what was going on and immediately started filming the whole disgraceful scene.

Although she noticed in the middle of her heist that she was being filmed but she gave turned a blind eye to what was going on.

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their disappointment in the lady because one used brassier doesn’t cost more than Ghc 10.

What if the person who was filming the heist raised an alarm for her to be attacked by the mob and lose her life in the process all because of used brassieres?

These are some of the many questions netizens are asking after watching the video.

Watch the video below to know more…

