A beautiful South African lady has received massive applause and praise online after taking to the internet to celebrate her virginity.

This follows after the young passed her virginity test at an organization named Sivuselela Amasiko Trust.

Having a purity test is customary in some African countries most especially South Africa.

Ladies who are 18 years and above are made to undergo the virginity test to promote chastity among women.

After the virginity test is conducted and the lady is found to be untouched with her ‘petals firmly in place and unplucked’ she’s given a valid certificate issued by the society.

In photos circulating online, the pretty lady had just received her certificate to prove that she had lived a fulfilled chaste life despite severe peer pressure from the society

She advised other ladies to learn from her and remain untouched until they marry.

@Ate – This has always been their culture, There’s a tribe in Ghana who does similar traditions,Calabar used to do this ages ago even we the Urhobos traditionally tested… but these days people go to church and mosques and fornicate like there’s no tomorrow in Nigeria…

@vikkigolden1008 – Congratulations – It isn’t easy to be one in this generation. People see it as an abnormal thing.

