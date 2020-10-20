A beautiful lady identified as Esther Owusu Ansah has lost her life in a gruesome accident on the Cape Coast – Accra highway.

Information gathered about her death has it that, She went to her friend’s funeral and on her way coming she had accident at cape coast and eventually lost her life.

Much details of the deceased are not in hand, GhPage has got some few. The late Esther is a former student of Mfansteman Senior High School.

More intelligence of the accident is yet to come in but meantime, here are some of the stunning photos of Esther Owusu Ansah;

Esther Owusu Ansah

Esther Owusu Ansah

Esther Owusu Ansah

As we draw closer to the end of the year, we all need to be extremely careful with our movements. I must say 2020 has been a year full of death and unending surprises.

This year will with us leave with an indelible mark of fear and regret in the minds of people as it passes.

The best way to stay safe is to apply the risk reduction method, where one will have to do what’s humanly possible to be safe whiles the rest is left in the hands of the God.

Again, 2020 here in Ghana is an election year, therefore, each and everyone must go about their days work with caution. Your life is more precious than anything, don’t joke with it else, somebody somewhere will waste it because of political power.

In the meantime, may the gentle and beautiful soul of Esther Owusu Ansah rest in perfect peace.