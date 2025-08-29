type here...
Beautiful lady dies in the process of terminating her pregnancy

By Armani Brooklyn
NIGERIA – A beautiful Nigerian lady has lost her life while terminating her pregnancy with a quack doctor.

According to local reports, the lady died while attempting to terminate her pregnancy inside an unlicensed pharmacy shop operated by the self-styled medical practitioner.

Following her death, the quack doctor was reportedly caught while attempting to dispose of the body in a bid to cover up the incident.

His actions were foiled, leading to his immediate arrest.

Police have since confirmed that the suspect is in custody and assisting with investigations.

