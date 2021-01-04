type here...
Beautiful lady dies just 3 hours to her grand wedding ceremony and buried the same day

By Mr. Tabernacle
In what was supposed to be a happy day has turned to become the saddest for the and friends family of one Fatima Hassan Fari.

Another shocking news received has it that a Muslim lady known as Fatima Hassan Fari, a bride-to-be has died just three hours to her wedding ceremony.

She died around 7 am with her marriage ceremony scheduled for 10 am. Per the Islamic demands, the late Fatima was buried the same day at 2 pm.

Friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to mourn her sudden demise. One of her bereaved friends shared this on Facebook;

Farewell to my school friend Fatima Hassan Fari , who left us today’s morning to go to a better place where there is no pain and she can join her father,’ he wrote.
“I truly had her in a million, she was a perfect upright lady and total humanitarian. No matter what people said or if they did her wrong she would not judge but look for an amicable solution.
“She faced foe with a brave heart and would not retreat from the cause until all parties were happy. I at times accused her of making excuses for the devil. Her motto was “even if the other person is wrong you do what is right!”“Innallahi Fatima is no more May Allah forgives her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with Jannatil Firdaus. My sincere condolence to her family and Especially Asacosa’s members. May Allah give them the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

This sad incident happened at Katsina State of Nigeria.

Source:GHPAGE

