Beautiful lady drags landlord to Aunty Naa for sleeping with her and not fulfilling his promises

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Ghanaian lady could not control her tears as she opened up on the painful ordeal she suffered at the hands of her landlord.

The 30-year-old lady, Afia, who sells wigs in Kumasi, took to Auntie Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo programme on Oyerepa FM to accuse her landlord of breaking his promises to her.

She told Auntie Naa that it all happened after she rented the apartment for two years, only for the landlord(name withheld) to profess love to her because he was a divorcee.

The lady agreed to the idea after the landlord promised to extend her house rent for three more years for free while ensuring she would not pay utility bills.

Afia said she later found out the man was living a lie after his wife returned to the house.

After three months, she decided to end the relationship and leave the house, demanding a two-year refund from the landlord.

